VERONA - On Jan. 17, 2019, Vicki (Doering) Hayes passed away unexpectedly in her sleep. Vicki was born Sept. 26, 1959, to Dale and Alice (Wagner) Doering in Madison, Wis. She graduated from Madison West High School in 1977. Vicki worked for many years as an executive secretary at Cuna Mutual in Madison before beginning a career as a travel agent.
Vicki had two children, Joe and Angela DiSalvo. She met the love of her life, Tim Hayes, 26 years ago and they just celebrated 21 years of marriage. She valued most the time she spent with her family.
When Vicki walked into a room, she lit up the place with her smile and warmth. She was a beautiful person but her inward beauty was what captivated the people around her. Her kindness, compassion, dedication and desire to change the world was what guided her in life.
Vicki's passion and life's work was really about saving animals' lives. Vicki's mission to rescue all animals focused on fostering and finding loving homes for cats and kittens. She began to work with Angel's Wish and tirelessly worked adoption fairs to give her fosters a chance at a forever home. Vicki believed that all animals deserved a chance to live and often fostered the sickest cats without much hope of survival. She had a gift for rehabilitating animals because she never gave up on them. She was self-taught in caring for cats and was an expert resource for a whole community of cat lovers. Vicki prided herself on finding forever homes for more than 95 cats.
Vicki is survived by her husband of 21 years, Tim; her children Joe (Kari) DiSalvo and Angela DiSalvo; and her grandchildren, Royce and Bree. She is also mourned by her parents, Dale and Alice Doering; brother, Mark Doering; sisters, Shari (Bill) Dreher, Traci (John) Danaher and Cindi (John) Murphey; brothers-in-law, Jim Hayes, Joe Hayes and Thom (Tanya) Hayes; and sister-in-law, Kyle (Pete) Filber. Vicki will also be lovingly remembered by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Vicki is preceded in death by both her maternal and paternal grandparents, who welcomed her to heaven.
A service honoring Vicki's life will be held at MIDVALE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4329 Tokay Blvd., at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service, and a luncheon will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Vicki to Angel's Wish of Verona. 161 Horizon Drive #106, Verona, WI 53593. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
In our hearts forever, you'll always be with us until we're together again.