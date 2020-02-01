Hayes, Bonnie M. (Monson)

SANTA ROSA, CALIF. — Bonnie Marie (Monson) Hayes, age 91, died on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Betsy’s Care Facility in Santa Rosa, Calif. Born on March 4, 1928, in Madison, Wis., to Herbert and Vera (Waite) Monson, Bonnie spent her entire childhood in Madison and graduated with the West High School’s class of 1946.

Bonnie married the love of her life, Robert Hayes, on April 12, 1947. They lived in Madison until moving their family to the northern California community of Corte Madera in 1963. They spent 58 wonderful years together until Bob’s passing in 2005.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While Bonnie worked part-time throughout most of her life, she was a wonderful homemaker and fulltime mom to her three children. Bonnie was an amazing “scratch” baker and an accomplished seamstress. She was a great bingo player in her retirement years and organized weekly bingo games for years at Rotary Manor in San Rafael.

Bonnie is survived by her children, Michael (Arber) Hayes, David (Jeannie) Hayes and Kathy (Brian) Slattery; grandson, Patrick Slattery; and her two great-grandchildren, Pressley and Jordyn Slattery. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Caitlin Slattery; husband, Robert D. Hayes; parents, Herbert and Vera Monson; and brothers, Robert Monson and Richard Monson.

A graveside service will be held at FOREST HILL CEMETERY, 1 Speedway Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Heartland Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420

To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Hayes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.