Haydon Agard, Annie Brown

MADISON—Of Milwaukee, formerly a Madison resident, wife of the late Walter Merritt Agard, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at St John’s on the Lake in Milwaukee, Wis., at the age of 96. Daughter of the late Robert M. Haydon and Eleanore B. Haydon McGowan, and granddaughter of the late Fred M. and Annie S. Brown of Madison, Wis. Annie is preceded in death by her brother, Robert; sisters-in-law, Lucille and Kathryn; and first husband, Rex. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy and son-in-law, Joseph; her brother, John and wife, Grace; and stepdaughter, Elizabeth. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.