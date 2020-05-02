Haydon Agard, Annie Brown

MADISON—Of Milwaukee, formerly a Madison resident, wife of the late Walter Merritt Agard, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at St John’s on the Lake in Milwaukee, Wis., at the age of 96. Daughter of the late Robert M. Haydon and Eleanore B. Haydon McGowan, and granddaughter of the late Fred M. and Annie S. Brown of Madison, Wis. Annie is preceded in death by her brother, Robert; sisters-in-law, Lucille and Kathryn; and first husband, Rex. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy and son-in-law, Joseph; her brother, John and wife, Grace; and stepdaughter, Elizabeth. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private interment will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison. Annie and her family request that in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to St John’s On the Lake in Milwaukee or the church or charity of the donor’s choice. Grateful heartfelt thanks to the skilled and compassionate nurses at St. John’s on the Lake, as well as Allay Hospice of Brookfield. FEERICK FUNERAL HOME in Milwaukee, WI is assisting the family, (414)962-8383, www.feerickfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.