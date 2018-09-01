Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM FLOODGATE RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR NORTHEASTERN DANE COUNTY... AT 1230 PM CDT, MADISON CITY OFFICIALS CONTINUE TO REPORT MULTIPLE ROAD CLOSURES IN THE VICINITY OF WHERE THE YAHARA RIVER CUTS THROUGH THE ISTHMUS ON THE EAST SIDE OF MADISON. THIS IS DUE TO FLOODING RESULTING FROM WATER BEING RELEASED FROM LAKE MENDOTA VIA THE TENNEY DAM. FLOOD WATERS ARE AFFECTING SOME ROADS EAST OF BLAIR STREET, INCLUDING EAST JOHNSON STREET WHICH IS CLOSED. EAST WASHINGTON AVENUE HAS A FEW INCHES OF WATER ON THE OUTSIDE LANE, BUT ALL LANES ARE OPEN. PLEASE VISIT THE CITY OF MADISON'S WEBSITE FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES ARE EXPECTED THROUGH SUNDAY.