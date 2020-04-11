Hawkinson, Phillip D. “Hawk”"

Hawk graduated from Stoughton High School in 1957, where he played football, basketball, and was a proud Norwegian Dancer. He served in the Air Guard. Hawk worked many jobs including construction, cement and gas before working for Western Electric (later AT&T) for 30 years until his retirement in 1994. In his retirement, he kept busy working for the City of Stoughton Parks Department and spent 15 years mowing at the Stoughton Country Club. Hawk loved saying that he worked until he was 80. He enjoyed volunteering at the Stoughton American Legion and putting lights on downtown Christmas decorations. Hawk enjoyed helping with the Stoughton Opera House renovation. He was an avid Badgers, Packers, Brewers, and Stoughton and Utica Home talent baseball fan. Hawk is survived by his wife of 44 years, Carol; sons, Scott (Lisa) Skoien and Steven (Sherri) Skoien; granddaughters, Sara (Grant) Keller and Jessica (J.D.) Wesley; great-granddaughter, Maddie Wollumns; many nieces and nephews and their families; sisters-in-law, Irene Hawkinson, Donna Hawkinson, Beverly Hawkinson, Pat Hawkinson, and Nancy Dixon; and brother-in-law, Tom Dixon. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lloyd, Harlow, Roger, Donald, Marvin, and Lyman, Jr.; and sisters, Jeannette Hoveland, Lorraine Frame and Marion Shriver.