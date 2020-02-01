Hawkinson, Lyman

Lyman was born on Aug. 20, 1930. He grew up on a farm outside of Stoughton, Wis. where his parents, Lyman and Christine (Moen) Hawkinson raised 10 children. They were always a close family, the nieces and nephews remain close today.

He met the love of his life at Stoughton high school, Patricia “Pat” Olson and they married Oct. 4, 1952. Lyman served his country in the Army during the Korean War, where he learned to operate heavy equipment, which later became his life long career. The family raised crops, including tobacco, on a farm between Oregon and McFarland where they lived for over 47 years. In 1967, with Pat by his side they purchased the first hydraulic crane in Wisconsin and ran Hawkinson Crane Service for many years. Lyman has been a member of First Lutheran Church all his life and a member of the American Legion Post 59 both in Stoughton, WI.