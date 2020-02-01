Hawkinson, Lyman

STOUGHTON - Our Lord took a good man, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather peacefully to heaven today. Lyman Hawkinson “Hawk” passed away at age 89 on Jan. 31, 2020.
Lyman was born on Aug. 20, 1930. He grew up on a farm outside of Stoughton, Wis. where his parents, Lyman and Christine (Moen) Hawkinson raised 10 children. They were always a close family, the nieces and nephews remain close today.
He met the love of his life at Stoughton high school, Patricia “Pat” Olson and they married Oct. 4, 1952. Lyman served his country in the Army during the Korean War, where he learned to operate heavy equipment, which later became his life long career. The family raised crops, including tobacco, on a farm between Oregon and McFarland where they lived for over 47 years. In 1967, with Pat by his side they purchased the first hydraulic crane in Wisconsin and ran Hawkinson Crane Service for many years. Lyman has been a member of First Lutheran Church all his life and a member of the American Legion Post 59 both in Stoughton, WI.
Lyman always put his family first in his life and will be missed by his surviving family – his wife of 67 years, Patricia “Pat;” children, Terri (Wes) Parnell, Gary (Teresa) Hawkinson, and Julie (Jeff) Yaeger; grandchildren, Jason (Kiara), Amanda, Crystal, Kyle (Megan), Tony (Abby), Joel (Kelly), Kyle (Brittanie), Jacob, and Kevin (Brittany); and great-grandchildren, Ashton, Grace, Gavin, Liam, Sawyer, Thea, Riley and one on the way; brother, Philip (Carol) Hawkinson; his sister-in-laws, Gloria Halverson, Irene Hawkinson, Donna Hawkinson, and Beverly Hawkinson.
A funeral service will be held for Lyman at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 310 E Washington St., Stoughton, on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. Friends may greet the family from 10 a.m. until time of service. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
