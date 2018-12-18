STOUGHTON—A long life ended on Dec. 17, 2018, when Lorraine Amanda Hawkinson passed away at her farm home in the Town of Dunn. She was 96-years-old.
The daughter of Parker Lynn Lee and Myrtle (Dregney) Lee, she was born in Stoughton on Oct. 2, 1922. Her childhood was spent with her family on her grandmother Louisa Lee’s farm in the Town of Dunkirk. She graduated from Stoughton High School in the Class of 1940. Business classes at the Stoughton Vocational School and later attendance at the University of Wisconsin Whitewater followed. Residence on the Hawkinson Farm followed her marriage in 1941 to Carroll Stanley “Kelly” Hawkinson. Two children, Dennis and Donna, were born to the couple.
Lorraine’s working career started with her employment as a staff writer for the Stoughton Courier Hub, assistant to the editor, Harry Meidema. After six years, she resigned to take a position as the assistant librarian at the Stoughton High School. While employed at Stoughton High School, she took a test for a position that was open at the University of Wisconsin Memorial Library Catalog Department. Her new duty started in September of 1961. She progressed from a clerk to a cataloguer through the departments, before retiring as a library technician in September, 1988. Following her resignation, she was employed as a clerk for the US Government in the 1990 Census. Following this, she took various positions until she joined Prof. Gerhard B. Naeseth in his establishing of the Vesterheim Genealogical Center, later known as the Norwegian-American Genealogical Center in Madison. She worked there for 15 years, retiring (again!) at the age of 84.
Lorraine’s writing continued throughout her entire life with over 200 published articles in both regional and national newspapers and magazines. The enduring passion of her life was writing, delivering her stories to audiences with her signature wit and special thoughtfulness.
Lorraine was also known for her dedication to rescuing animals, namely, contributing to the crane count with the help of her nephew, Nick Skaar, every year for the International Crane Foundation. Lorraine and Kelly were also on the committee for the Rural Preservation Program and were proud to be the second landowners to sign their names to the Land Trust, which has preserved over 3,396 acres of land in the Town of Dunn.
Additionally, Lorraine was a lifelong proponent of democracy, voting in every election since 1940. She garnered special attention in the most recent presidential election, where she was determined to cast her vote from her bed at Meriter Hospital.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kelly, on Sept. 5, 2010; her brother, Richard; and her sisters, Marjorie and Ramona. She is survived by her children, Dennis Hawkinson of Cambridge, Ill., and Donna Dodson of Palm Beach, Fla., her granddaughters, Carrie Blasi, Erica Alletto, and Lauren Ross; her great-grandchildren, Michael, Alexander, and Emma, and Samuel, Eleanor, and Lucy Lorraine. She is also survived by her sisters, Ruby Hauge and Shirley Richardson, as well as by her dear friends and caretakers, Lisa and Ellen Sandow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Lorraine Hawkinson for her great-granddaughter Emma, to the Faustman Lab at Massachusetts General Hospital and will be designated to Dr. Denise Faustman’s Type 1 Diabetes research. Donations may be made online at:https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/faustman-lab/
or checks can be mailed to:
Massachusetts General Hospital
Attn: Jocelyn Meter
Development Office
125 Nashua Street, Suite 540
Boston, MA 02114
Visitation will take place at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton, on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 310 East Washington St., Stoughton, on Saturday, Dec 22, 2018, at 11 a.m. A luncheon to follow in the Church Fellowship Hall.