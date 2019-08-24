PRAIRIE DU SAC—Barbara J. Hawkins, age 63, passed away August 21, 2019, at her home, surrounded by family and faith. She was born on July 8, 1956; the daughter of Arlene “Pat” (Werla) Baier and the late Werner Baier. Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Hawkins; and her father, Werner J. Baier; and mother in-law, Marian A. Hawkins.
Barbara was united in marriage to Thomas Hawkins on January 20, 1973. She spent many years working at Richland County Bank, making lifelong friends. She also worked in Administration and retired from the Richland County Utility office after 15 years of service in Richland Center, Wis. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, neighbors and family. Barbara was a gifted gardener and devoted grandmother.
She is survived by two children, Jennifer (Eric) Bass, Nichole (Pär) Engle; three grandchildren, Alec, Kierra and Vivian Bass. Barbara is also survived by her mother, Arlene (Pat) Baier; sisters, Linda (John) Deem; Julie (Pat) Lamberty, Brother Alan (Barb) Baier, as well as nieces, nephews relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, Sauk City, Wis. A Catholic Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 4th at 11:30 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church. The rosary will be read at 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home, prior to mass.
A special thanks to Fr. Miguel Gálvez for his friendship and spiritual guidance. Also, thank you to the Agrace HospiceCare team for your assistance during this time.