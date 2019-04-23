Try 3 months for $3

BROOKLYN / HILLSBORO - Lyle S. Hawkey, age 64, of Brooklyn, Wis., passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, of heart complications.

Lyle is survived by his wife, Pat Hawkey; son, Michael, and his children, Joshua and Isaac Hawkey; daughter, Jessica Hawkey and her husband, Kyle Smith (the favorite son-in-law) and their daughter, Madelyn Hawkey Smith, and their dog, Freddy; mother, Nellie Hawkey of Tomah; sister, Susan O'Rourke of Tomah; and his dog, Buddy. He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd; brother, John Hawkey; brother-in-law, Tim O'Rourke; sister-in-law, Alicia (O'Rourke) Goodman; father and mother-in-law, Edward and Margaret O'Rourke; two nephews; and beloved dog, Jazzman.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

A Celebration of Life will be held at OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park St.

(608) 835-3515

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Hawkey, Lyle S.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.