BROOKLYN / HILLSBORO - Lyle S. Hawkey, age 64, of Brooklyn, Wis., passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, of heart complications.
Lyle is survived by his wife, Pat Hawkey; son, Michael, and his children, Joshua and Isaac Hawkey; daughter, Jessica Hawkey and her husband, Kyle Smith (the favorite son-in-law) and their daughter, Madelyn Hawkey Smith, and their dog, Freddy; mother, Nellie Hawkey of Tomah; sister, Susan O'Rourke of Tomah; and his dog, Buddy. He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd; brother, John Hawkey; brother-in-law, Tim O'Rourke; sister-in-law, Alicia (O'Rourke) Goodman; father and mother-in-law, Edward and Margaret O'Rourke; two nephews; and beloved dog, Jazzman.
A Celebration of Life will be held at OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019.