MADISON - Elaine A. Havey, age 93, of Madison, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 31, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 19, 1925, in Madison, the daughter of Thomas and Ann (Rubbert) Fernan. She married DeLane (Dee) Havey on April 22, 1946. Elaine was a dedicated member of St. Dennis Catholic Church. She worked in customer service at Sears until retiring at age 79 and volunteered at the Red Cross until age 91. Elaine lived an active and independent life and was an avid bridge player and Brewers fan.
Elaine is survived by her children, Peggy Mooney, Sue (Gene) Simpson, Brian, Colleen (Jack) Gugger, Maureen (Dave Shorette) and Angie (Jon) Kruse; grandchildren, Bridget, Jason, Jennifer, Lexi, Emi, Lane, Allison, Jack, Teddy and Maddy; siblings, Tom (Marlys), Roberta (Rawley) Wharton, Jack Fernan, Jim Fernan and Sharon Henry; numerous nieces and nephews; and her dear niece and friend, Barbara Nuland. She was preceded in death by her parents; Dee; sons, Dan and Mark; grandson, Mike Mooney; and siblings, Donna, Corrinne, Al, Pat, Ed and Janet.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, with Father Joji Reddy Allam presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Mohan and Super-Nurse Amanda of St. Mary's SICU, and Heartland Hospice.