DODGEVILLE / SPRING GREEN—Katherine M. Hausner, age 97, of Dodgeville and formerly of Spring Green, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, at her residence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at 11:30 a.m., at ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Spring Green, with burial in the St. Luke’s Catholic Cemetery in Plain. Visitation will be held on Thursday at St. John’s Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.