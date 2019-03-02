MADISON - Cindy Renée Hausfeld, age 72, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Feb. 28, 2019, after a struggle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on Feb. 7, 1947, in Chicago, Ill., and is the daughter of Audrey and Richard Hurwitz.
Cindy graduated from Chicago's Mather High School in 1964, and went on to the University of Illinois at Navy Pier, as part of the last class to be held there. That is where she met her husband, Richard.
Majoring in Elementary Education, Cindy had to transfer first to Chicago Circle, and then to Northeastern Illinois Teachers College, while also working at Marshall Fields on State Street. Cindy taught for a short time in Chicago before starting a family and moving to Madison, where Richard operated Gingiss Formal Wear. Eventually, Richard and Cindy started their printing business, Great Graphics!, in Madison.
Cindy enjoyed traveling to Arizona and Colorado to visit relatives, volunteering at Gilda's Club, doing Zumba at the YWCA, shopping, and spending time with her friends and family. The time spent at Gilda's made her realize that in helping others, you often get more than you give.
Cindy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard; her brother, Alan; her special "auntie" Shirley; and her parents. She was the proud mother of Jamie (Matthew) Flanigan and Carrie (John) Meurer; and grandmother to five grandchildren, Gabriella, Courtland, Brynn, Graham and Abigail, who all hold a very special place in her heart. She is further survived by cousins, Jerry and Tina (Alan) Marcus, in addition to cherished in-laws and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, March 4, 2019, at CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Ave., Madison. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Cindy will be laid to rest next to her husband at Forest Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Gilda's Club Madison in Cindy's honor. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.