OREGON - William L. "Bill" Hause, age 76, passed away on Dec. 13, 2018, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison surrounded by family and friends. William was born in Wisconsin Rapids on Feb. 8, 1942. He was the son of William A. and Lillian J. Hause. He married the love of his life, Kay E. Nease, in Lake Mills on July 1, 1967. Bill served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1963.
Bill worked for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue and Oak Hill Correctional for 37 years, retiring from the state in 2001. He was an active member of the Oregon Jaycees and worked on many community projects. Bill volunteered at the Oregon Senior Center, drove for RSVP of Dane County, and worked at First Lutheran Church in Stoughton for 12 years.
He was a huge sports fan, and loved watching the Badgers, Packers, Brewers and Bucks. Bill enjoyed spending time with family, camping, fishing, playing cards, bowling and playing pool. He also loved to cook for them. Many of these things he enjoyed doing with his longtime close friend Randy Young.
William is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kay; their daughters, Dawn (Mick) Ballweg of Verona, Michelle (Brian) Holland of Oregon; grandchildren, Courtney, Brianna, Zachery, Michael, Brandon, Tiffany and Brooke; great-granddaughter, Tahlia; brothers, Gerald (Sandy) Hause of Gwinn, Mich., Richard (Kitty) Hause of Baraboo, and Steven (Barbi) Hause of Baraboo; sisters, Nancy (James) Rosser of Clackamas, Ore., and Susan (William) Kieffer of Waunakee; brother-in-law, Gary (Marlene) Able of Boise, Idaho; and many nieces, nephews and friends. William is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marlene Able; nephew, Tony and niece, Nikki.
Visitation will be from 12 noon to 2 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m., followed by a military service and luncheon.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Oregon Food Pantry or St. Judes. For online condolences please visit CressFuneralService.com.