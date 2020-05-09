Haupt, James K.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

POYNETTE - James K. Haupt, 76, of Poynette, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at his home. He was born November 7, 1943 in Champaign, Ill., the son of Vernon and Marie (Wendt) Haupt.

He was employed as an iron fabricator for Findorf in Madison for many years. Jim was a member of the Sons of American Legion Post #271 in Poynette and the #383 Local Iron Workers Union.

Survivors include his son Richard (Lori); brother Bill; and sister Bonnie. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Robin. No formal services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.

To plant a tree in memory of James Haupt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.