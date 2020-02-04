Hauk, Jerome "Peck" A.

FENNIMORE - Jerome “Peck” A. Hauk, age 102, of Fennimore passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Orchard Manor in Lancaster. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fennimore with burial to follow in the church cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at the LARSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME in Fennimore and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home on Thursday morning. Online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com