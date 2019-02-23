Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON - Arlaine Haugsby, age 99, died on Feb. 21, 2019, in Madison. Arlaine was born on Oct. 18, 1919, to Mads and Emma Haugsby (nee Fond) in Hawkins, Wis.

Arlaine received a Bachelor of Science degree from the River Falls Wisconsin State Teacher's College. Arlaine started out her teaching career in Wyoming and California and she returned to Wisconsin in the 1940s. She had an illustrious career with the State of Wisconsin from where she retired in 1983. Arlaine enjoyed playing bridge and traveling.

Arlaine is survived by her sister, Louise Lieske (the late Edward); her brother, Mark (Marlene) Haugsby; nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are her parents; her sister, Margit (Goff); a nephew, Jeff Esty; and niece, Harriet Lieske.

A memorial service and interment will be celebrated in Hawkins, Wis. this summer. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

