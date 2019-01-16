OREGON—Donald Kenneth “Don” Haugen, age 75, of Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on June 21, 1943, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Kenneth and Eilleen (Neimi) Haugen. Don graduated from East High School in Madison. Thanks to his friend Bari, he met Bonnie Knoche on a blind date and they later married on July 31, 1965. Don served in the U.S. Navy from 1961 to 1966. He started an excavating business with his brother, Dennis and in 1971 he later branched off with his own excavating company, Haugen Excavating. He also farmed tobacco with his family for many years.
Don was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Oregon Masonic Lodge F & AM No. 151, Madison Scottish Rite Bodies, Oregon Order of Eastern Star No. 49, and many other Masonic organizations.
Donald enjoyed traveling with Bonnie and his family. His favorite place to visit was wherever Bonnie wanted to go. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and was always willing to lend a hand to friends and neighbors.
Donald is survived by his wife, Bonnie; son, Kenneth Haugen; daughters, Yvonne (Louis) Holtz and DeAnn Porter; brothers, Dennis (Sandy) Haugen and David (Susan) Haugen; grandchildren, Zachary, Samantha, and William; great-grandchildren, Kyiler and Alillie; mother-in-law, Emily Knoche; sister-in-law, Karen (Jay) Stampen; brother-in-law, Randy (Lisa) Knoche; and many cousins, and nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 625 East Netherwood St., Oregon, at 11 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, with the Rev. Paul Markquart presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy 51 North at Jackson St., Stoughton from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, where the McFarland American Legion Post No. 534 and Oregon-Brooklyn VFW Post No.10272 will pass and review at 6 p.m., followed by a Masonic and Eastern Star Service. Visitation will also take place at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
