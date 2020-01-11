Haugen, Cheryl

OREGON - Cheryl Haugen passed away on Jan. 9, 2020, at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg, Wis. She was 73 years old. Cheryl was born on June 20, 1946, in Rockford, Ill., the daughter of Orrin and Marjorie (Holden) Christianson. In kindergarten, she met her future husband and on May 23, 1970, she married James Haugen, at St. John Vianney Church in Janesville, Wis. Initially working as a nursing assistant, in 1969, Cheryl graduated from nursing school and accepted a position on the orthopedic ward at the “Old” UW Hospital on University Avenue. Her career led her to a position in the pediatric unit at Elmbrook Memorial Hospital and then in the recovery room at Milwaukee County Hospital. After Jim and Cheryl moved to Madison, she worked a brief time at Madison General Hospital and then 29 years in the recovery room at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Madison. She loved her patients, the staff and physicians at St. Mary are, working as a preceptor, charge and staff nurse. After retirement, Cheryl continued mentoring the next generation of health care professionals through the Madison College and the YWCA, by working as a clinical instructor. She also taught bedside fundamentals to nursing assistant students especially enjoying the groups from Monona Grove High School. After her second retirement, Cheryl continued to care for others by checking blood pressures once a week at the Oregon Area Senior Citizens Center.
Besides being passionate about nursing, Cheryl enjoyed watching her daughter at Ridgewood Pool swim meets which including cooking massive batches of spaghetti for 200 hungry teenagers the night before the All-City Swim Meets. She played City Rec Coed softball with friends for several years, enjoying the team family post-game ritual of pizza and cool beverages. She loved to read and was at her best sitting in the sun with a stack of books by her side.
Cheryl is survived by her husband of 49 years; her daughter, Andrea (Aaron) Hill; and step-grandchildren, Evan and Libby Hill. She is survived by her brother, David Christianson of Madison; sister-in-law, Genevieve Haugen of Gainesville, Fla.; and brother-in-law, John (Diane) Haugen and their family of Monona.
The family would like to thank the staff and physicians of Dean Hematology and Oncology Center, Saint Mary’s Medical Center, and Agrace Hospice Center for the care and compassion they shared with Cheryl.
A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, Wis.
Please share your memories of Cheryl at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
