Haugen, Cheryl

OREGON - Cheryl Haugen passed away on Jan. 9, 2020, at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg, Wis. She was 73 years old. Cheryl was born on June 20, 1946, in Rockford, Ill., the daughter of Orrin and Marjorie (Holden) Christianson. In kindergarten, she met her future husband and on May 23, 1970, she married James Haugen, at St. John Vianney Church in Janesville, Wis. Initially working as a nursing assistant, in 1969, Cheryl graduated from nursing school and accepted a position on the orthopedic ward at the “Old” UW Hospital on University Avenue. Her career led her to a position in the pediatric unit at Elmbrook Memorial Hospital and then in the recovery room at Milwaukee County Hospital. After Jim and Cheryl moved to Madison, she worked a brief time at Madison General Hospital and then 29 years in the recovery room at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Madison. She loved her patients, the staff and physicians at St. Mary are, working as a preceptor, charge and staff nurse. After retirement, Cheryl continued mentoring the next generation of health care professionals through the Madison College and the YWCA, by working as a clinical instructor. She also taught bedside fundamentals to nursing assistant students especially enjoying the groups from Monona Grove High School. After her second retirement, Cheryl continued to care for others by checking blood pressures once a week at the Oregon Area Senior Citizens Center.