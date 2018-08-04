Try 1 month for 99¢

STOUGHTON—Myron Carlton “Mike” Hauge, age 89, passed away on Aug. 1, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Myron was born on July 12, 1929, in Wauwatosa, Wis.

Myron was a firefighter in the U.S. Air Force at Point Barrow Alaska, and Larsen AFB Moses Lake, Wash. He was retired from the Dane County Regional Airport as an equipment operator-3, a job he enjoyed very much.

In earlier years he was a Scoutmaster, a race fan and camper; Myron and his wife Ruby loved to dance and traveled through several states following their favorite bands for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Ruby Hauge, Stoughton; father to Steve (Karen) Hauge, Madison, Linda Walter, Madison, Lori Ushman (Julie Kiland) Madison; and stepdaughter, Kris (Paul) Theiler of Chickasha, Ok. And proud grandfather, to Brian, Brenda, Kari; and step grandfather, to Nick Skaar. And many great-grandchildren. Two brothers, Glenn of DeForest and Grant of Poynette; and a sister, Doris Brietzman of Stoughton. He was preceded in death by his stepson, Jim Ehle, Stoughton; father, Clarence; stepfather, Carl; mother, Mabel; and infant sister, Arlette.

Private family services will be held. A celebration of Mike’s life will be held at the VFW POST No. 328, 200 Veterans Road, Stoughton, on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mike to the VFW Post No. 328, 200 Veterans Road, Stoughton, WI 53589.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

206 W. Prospect Ave., Stoughton

(608) 873-9244

www.cressfuneralservice.com

Hauge, Myron Carlton "Mike"
