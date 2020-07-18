× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEFOREST — Gene Haug, age 67, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his home. He was born on Dec. 16, 1952, to parents, John and Olive (Lund) Haug. Gene was a 1970 graduate of Waunakee high school. He married Dianne Maier on Aug. 13, 1973, and they were blessed with 44 years of marriage. Dianne preceded Gene in death on May 9, 2018; they are now on their retirement trip together.

Gene worked for Madison Kipp Corporation for over 40 years of dedicated service and he enjoyed attending the Kipp Retiree breakfasts. He loved playing horseshoes and mall walking. Gene also loved a good round of golf, if the perfect day presented itself. He was a Ducks Unlimited member, and in his younger years, he was active in hunting, fishing and bowling.

Friends and family have known Gene to be bearded since 1974. Gene will be remembered as friendly to all and always sharing stories. He could often be found sitting in his favorite spot in the kitchen and you could always count on him to have the coffee pot on.

Gene was a devoted grandpa known best as "Silly Papa". Above all, he loved his family and they could always rely on him. You could always count on Gene in a pinch to have something you need in his pockets.