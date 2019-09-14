DEFOREST - David Russell Haug, age 69, passed away on Sept. 8, 2019, at Milestone Senior Living in Madison. He was born on March 21, 1950, to parents, Russell William and Doris Elaine (Anderson) Haug. David graduated at DeForest High School in 1969 and attended Madison Area Technical College in Masonry. David married Phyllis Murwin on June 2, 1973. Together, they moved to a farm in Rio, Wis. and were blessed with three children, before divorcing. David lived and worked on the family farm in Rio and did masonry work with his father and brother, Dennis. More recently, David resided in his home in DeForest for over twenty years.
He enjoyed spending time with his children, siblings and other family members. He especially had a great time attending church events, potlucks, and picnics in the park. He loved the outdoors and taking walks. David loved to be cooking and baking; especially zucchini chocolate chip cake and zucchini bread. He enjoyed cooking meals for his kids and he loved eating his mint chocolate chip ice cream. He loved playing softball, catch with his kids, and riding bike on the farm and going on bike rides with his children. He also loved playing Euchre and UNO and watching channel 27 news with his children.
David is survived by his three children, Tina (Kevin) Bauman of Fall River, Wis., Chad (Myra) Haug of Chula Vista, Calif.; Becky Covarrubias of Columbus, Wis.; ten grandchildren, Ashley and Joshua Oliver, Moriah and Kayden Bauman, Jason, Shaun and Kelly Haug, Logan Debroux, Makayla and Isaac Jischkowsky; siblings, Dennis Haug of Rio, Wis., Diane Nelson of Portage, Wis., Donna Bittner of Waupan, Wis., Doris Haug of Madison, Wis.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Dean and Dale Haug; and nephews, Joseph and Craig Haug, and Travis Nelson.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at NORWAY GROVE MEMORIAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 820 River Road, DeForest, WI 53532. Visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will follow at Norway Grove Cemetery. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
