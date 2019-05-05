DEFOREST - Cecelia A. Haug, age 75, reunited with her husband and son on Friday, May 3, 2019, surrounded by her family. Cece was born on April 15, 1944, at her home in Middleton, Wis., to Herbert and Dorothy (Roth) Foss. She graduated from Middleton High School in 1962. Cece married the love of her life, John "Jack" Haug, on Aug. 31, 1962, in Middleton. She retired after 32 years of service at Datex-Ohmeda in 2004. Cece enjoyed playing bingo, her Tablet, traveling, and especially spending time with those she loved. Cece touched many lives and will be greatly missed.
Cece is survived by her children, Jay (Janie), Deana (Greg Beyler) and Jamie (Palmer Sordahl); grandchildren, Brieanna, Samantha, Johna, Trinity, Autumn and Jenna; and siblings, Greg (Pat) Foss and Terri Foss. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack; son, John; and brother, Herbert "Herbie Jr."
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 623 Jefferson St., DeForest, with Father Vincent Brewer presiding. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, and again from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass on Saturday at the church. Burial will be at Norway Grove Cemetery.
A special thanks to Vernon Memorial Hospice.