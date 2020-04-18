Hatfield, James Ralph “Jim” III

The Cargill Lodge on Gilman Street in Madison held a special place in Jim's life. He met more people and learned from the lodge residents, mostly UW students. The lodge was his home and neighborhood for more than 40 years. The residents would graduate and move on and Jim was always pleased to meet the new fresh faces that replaced them.

Jim treasured his diverse group of friends. Some stemmed from helping him at some level in his work, while many he grew to appreciate their high level of talent in fields they specialized. He relied heavily on them to feel and be safe working around dangerous situations, under machinery and on loose beams, precarious walls and structures during the build. These grew to become Jim’s special friends and they shined as a team. Had his team been a musical group, individually they may not have offered a spectacular solo, but together they made a symphony of sounds for all to appreciate.

Jim was delighted to be involved with the PDQ franchise of food stores. He was pleased to be able to offer input and even more proud to have worked with and be mentored by the founder, Sam Jacobsen.