DEFOREST - Rosalind Henriette Haswell passed away on Feb. 8, 2019, in Tehachapi, Calif. She was born to George Jacob Heinrich Schneider and Amelia Christina (Winger) Schneider in Waukesha, on June 24, 1928. The family moved to Dane, and in the 1930s moved to a farm in Norway Grove where she worked with school and 4-H projects, horses, ponies, and cattle. Her yearly highlight was the fair in Lodi, Stoughton, and the Dane County Fair. Rosalind attended Norway Grove Grade School and many times was the only one in her class. She graduated with honors from DeForest High School and enrolled at the University of Wisconsin, Madison for a degree in Agriculture and Animal Husbandry.
She moved in 1946 to her parents' dairy farm in Orland, Calif., and worked at an insurance company. In early 1949, Rosalind moved back to Wisconsin, became engaged, and married David W. Haswell of DeForest, her high school sweetheart. She became a devoted wife and mother of three sons.
In addition to raising and caring for her family, she spent over 30 years as teacher and superintendent of her church Sunday school. Using her background with animals, taught and trained 4-H members horsemanship. She was recognized by Dane County 4-H for her 40 years of leadership. Many members with her horses went on to State and National Honors.
She has been a member of the DeForest Evangelical Church, The DeForest Study Club, and the Windsor Homemakers Club.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Renee) in Tehachapi, Calif. Preceding her in death was her husband, David Warner of DeForest, in 2017; and sons, Daniel Henry of Vancouver, Wash., in 2013 and Timothy Paul of DeForest, in 2015.
Memorial services for her celebration of life, will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at DEFOREST EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, 501 Country View Drive, DeForest.