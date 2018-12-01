MADISON - Robert L. Hastings, age 93, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. He was born on May 18, 1925, in Kenosha, the son of H. Lawrence and Priscilla Rahel Hastings. He was married to Jean Dell Bieler on Sept. 10, 1949, in Western Springs, Ill.
He was a veteran of World War II, serving as an aerial gunner on a B-24 Liberator bomber, 15th U.S. Air Force, based in Italy. During the war he was forced to parachute into Hungary from a disabled aircraft. In 1990, he and his wife returned to Ocsod, Hungary which was the site where his airplane crashed and they made life long friendships with many village residents.
Robert was a graduate from the UW- Madison in 1949, and retired as CEO of Foremost Guaranty Corp. in 1987.
Robert is survived by his wife, Jean Bieler Hastings; daughters, Heather (Mark) Cassidy and Heidi Hastings; grandchildren, Rob, Ryan, Eric, David, Jenna, and Lindsay; and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry Hastings; and son, Thomas Hastings.
A memorial service will be held at COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 326 S. Segoe Road, Madison, on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at 11 a.m. Robert will be laid to rest at Forest Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that people consider making a donation to Covenant Presbyterian Church, Attic Angel Community, or Agrace HospiceCare. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.