PARDEEVILLE / MADISON - Marvin E. Hasse, 88, of Pardeeville and formerly of Madison, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, at the Agrace HospiceCare Center in Fitchburg. Marvin was born on Jan. 24, 1931, on the family farm near Hillpoint, Wis., and graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1949. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1952, as a weather observer. After he finished basic training and technical school, Marvin met his bride-to-be, Janet Rosio, at a New Year's Eve dance held at the River View Ballroom in Sauk City. They corresponded through letters while he was away serving his country in Tokyo, Japan during the Korean War.
After returning from Tokyo, Marvin and Janet were married in 1956, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hillpoint, Wis. Throughout Marvin's time with the Air Force, the family was stationed at Fort Snelling, Minn., Truax Field in Madison, Chanute AFB, Ill., and; Ellsworth AFB, S.D.
Marvin then left the Air Force to join the U.S. Weather Bureau as a forecaster, taking the family to Rapid City, S.D.; North Platte, Neb., and; finally returning to Madison in 1969.
He retired from the National Weather Service, retired from the Wisconsin Air National Guard, and was Life-Member and past commander of VFW Day Post No. 7591 in Madison.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Simon and Lydia Hasse; his brother, Orlen (Norma) Hasse; his brothers-in-law, Henry (Jean) Bredemann, Roland (Maria) Rosio, and Eugene (Ruth) Rosio; sisters-in-law, Norma Hasse, Kay, Ruth and Maria Rosio; and his grandson, Spencer Zuelsdorf. He is survived by his loving wife, Janet Hasse; his brother, Earl (Carla) Hasse; his sisters, Jean Bredemann and Linda (Norman) Dulak; his sons, Richard (Katherine), Daniel (Althea), and David (Nicole) Hasse; his daughter, Kristi (Gary) Zuelsdorf; grandsons, James, Matthew, Vincent, and Lucas Hasse; granddaughters, Danielle Keith, Whitney Goyich, and Stefanie and Lauren Hasse; his great-grandsons, Dayton and Dominik Hasse, Nicholas Duran, Logan Mace, Colton and Lucas Marti; his great-granddaughters, Breanna Duran, Mea and Katelynn Keith; brothers-in-law, Richard, Glen and Dale Rosio; along with many loving friends and extended family.
Funeral services will be held at MONONA EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4411 Monona Drive, Monona, on Monday, April 1, 2019, beginning at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Thomas Nowak officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Madison. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg for their kind, compassionate care.