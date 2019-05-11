MADISON - James Leonard Hass, age 72, passed away with family by his side on Friday, April 19, 2019, at Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, Gilbert, Ariz. He was born on April 9, 1947, at Methodist Hospital in Madison, the son of Albert and Bertha (Anderson) Hass. He married Marie (Patterson) Hass on Sept. 17, 1966, at St. Patrick Church in Madison.
He worked for the City of Madison Parks Department, Forestry Division for 34 years prior to his retirement. He loved family events, family dinners, movies, and almost anything cars. He loved going to summer car shows, Columbus races and Oregon races with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Marie; his children, James (Jodi) Hass of Madison, Steven (Char) Patterson of DeForest and Serena Walters of Poynette; daughter-in-law, Bernice Patterson of Stoughton; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna (Mike) Brown of Queen Creek, Ariz. and Nancy (Mark) Wepking of Dodgeville; brothers, William (Diane) of Janesville and David of Madison; many nieces and nephews; and two friends who became extended family, Brad Lanzendorf of Madison and Peter Buckner of Madison. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Thomas Patterson; his sister, Carol Johnson; and brothers, Larry and Kenny.
A celebration of his life is scheduled for June 22, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the WARNER PARK SHELTER HOUSE, 2930 N. Sherman Ave., Madison.
He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, friend, and mentor. Come and celebrate with us.