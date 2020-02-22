Haspl, Lee R.

MADISON - Lee R. Haspl, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the VA Hospital. He was born on Sept. 19, 1931, in Prague, Czech Republic, the son of Karel and Bohdana (Capek) Haspl. Lee was a proud member of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War and received his bachelor's degree in economics from the UW-Madison in 1958.

He was united in marriage to Sandra Gelb on Feb. 5, 1954, in Waukegan, Ill. Lee worked in international sales and had the ability to speak many languages. He was a member of the Korean War Vets in Madison and the Fitchburg Senior Center. Lee loved to play the accordion. He also enjoyed woodcarving and playing Dominos. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Lee is survived by his wife, Sandra; daughters, Linda (Paul) Markwardt and Gina (Brent) Hawkins; grandchildren, Riley Hebl, Lucy (Zach) Brooks and Myk Hawkins; great-granddaughter, Amelia Brooks; and sister, Livia Dvorak. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial gathering will be held at NATURAL PATH SANCTUARY, 2299 Spring Rose Rd., Verona, from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Memorials may be made to the VA Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral & Cremation Care 2950 Chapel Valley Road (608) 442-5002

