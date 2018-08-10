LANCASTER—Darrel Dodson Haskins left us for a better place on Aug. 4, 2018, after over 88 great years as a father, husband, son and friend to many. Born Sept. 7, 1929, to Lavern Lester Haskins and Helen Beetham Haskins, Darrel grew up in Lancaster with his older brother Stanley during the great depression. They shared a love of hunting and fishing, owned their first car together, and worked at their dad’s service station. Darrel graduated from Lancaster High School in 1947, and enrolled at Wisconsin State College, Platteville. As the Korean War loomed, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in July 1951, for a four year tour which took him to England, where he flew reconnaissance missions as part of a B-17 flight crew.
After his return in 1955, he enrolled at UW-Madison, where he finished his bachelor degree as a member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity. Before mustering out of the USAF, however, he was introduced by a mutual friend in St. Paul (Minn.) to Grace M “Marly” Deutsch, who became the love of his life. They married on Oct. 26, 1957, and shared almost 59 great years together.
Following college, Darrel went to work with his father and brother in the petroleum business, and later with his son and nephew, until his retirement in 1993. Outside business, Darrel was an Eagle Scout, and as a young adult, a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason; he also served the Lancaster City Council as an alder, and later as a longtime member of the city’s Airport Commission.
In addition to being an avid outdoorsman, he learned to fly in 1969, and remained active as a private pilot for nearly 30 years. With Marly by his side, he enjoyed travel all over the U.S. and to many international destinations, a shared passion that spanned their many years together.
Darrel is survived by his children, D. W. “Bill” Haskins (Lisa Swanson), and Sheila H. Rolf (Troy); and his grandchildren, Carl (Laura) and Alex Haskins, and Amelia and Nolan Rolf. Preceding him in death was his wife, Marly in 2016; his brother, Stanley in 2008; his mother, in 1994; and his father, in 1977.
A memorial service will be held at LANCASTER CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH, at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, August 15, 2018, with a brief visitation period to follow. Memorial donations may be made to Darrel D. Haskins Memorial Fund, in care of Martin Schwartz Funeral Homes & Crematory, PO Box 30, Lancaster, WI 53813. For online condolences please visit www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.