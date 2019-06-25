MONONA - Curtiss L. Haskins, passed away on June 19, 2019. He was born on March 25, 1941, in Baraboo, Wis., son of Hurvey and Emma Haskins. Curtiss grew up in Baraboo, graduating in 1959. As a Baraboo Thunderbird, Curtiss played basketball, track, and excelled in football. In 1957, Curtiss met Dianne Hewitt who would later become his wife. Curtiss and Dianne started their family in Baraboo and moved to Monona in 1968 which eventually became “home”. In 1974, they moved to their home on Lake Monona where they enjoyed boating, water skiing, swimming, ice skating, and fishing. Their love for the lake continued when the family moved to Beale Street on Lake Waubesa in the Town of Dunn, more affectionately known as “The Beach”. They eventually settled in Lake Placid, Fla. where they met many new friends and made many new memories.
Curtiss loved watching his kids and grandkids play sports. He was a Pee Wee Football coach while his son was a Pee Wee and later sat proudly in the stands while he played high school football. He loved watching his daughter’s softball games and track meets, his grandson’s hockey and baseball games, and his granddaughter’s volleyball and softball games.
Curtiss was proud to own and operate Monona Electric from 1974 to 1999 when he officially retired, but most of all, he was proud of his family. In his retirement, Curtiss enjoyed creating woodworking treasures for his family and friends.
You definitely took life for a ride. Thank you for taking us along with you. Now we will keep you with us for the rest of ours. We love you always and forever!
Curtiss is survived by his wife Dianne; daughter, Kimberly “Mert” Siclovan; son, Randy “Dugan” (Sis) Haskins; grandchildren, Nathan and Paige Siclovan, and Cortney (Ryan) Hinz; and great-grandson, Jaxon Devlin. He is also survived by brothers, Mike (June) Haskins of East Troy, Jim (Jane) Haskins of Onalaska, and Andy (Sandy) Haskins of Baraboo; the Hewitt family, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and far too many friends to list.
Curtiss was preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in law, Gert and Slim Fisher; and his favorite; son-in-law, Ron Siclovan.
A Celebration of Life will be held on July 19, 2019 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at The East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive, Monona, Wis.