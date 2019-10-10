SAUK PRAIRIE—John David Hasheider, age 72, passed away unexpectedly as the results of a farming accident on Oct. 8, 2019. John was born Dec. 1, 1946, to the late Marvin and Helen (Accola) Hasheider. He was a graduate of the Sauk Prairie High School; Class of 1964. Following High School he enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves and served in Vietnam.
Upon his return from service, “Johnny Popper” married Judy Cramer on Jan. 10, 1970. Together, they were the fifth generation to farm on the Hasheider’s Little Prairie View Farm; which was originally homesteaded in 1846 and they celebrated the Sesquicentennial 150-year birthdate in 1996. John’s love for farming was evident; he was an excellent herdsman and knew everything about his cows. He was an active member and had served as a representative on Dairy related boards for the Sauk Co. Holstein Breeders, Wisconsin and the American Milking Shorthorn Assoc., even traveling to England to help promote the Shorthorn breed. John’s passion for farming cultivated within his family; he enjoyed watching his children, and grandchildren enjoy the farm and showing their animals and participating in 4H and FFA events. He had a deep fondness for old antiques, a huge collection of vintage Dairy Magazines, old John Deere tractors of which he had serial #5300000 of a John Deere 530 which was the first one made, and hitching up the draft horses like his dad used to use on the farm. Since retiring from his own farm, he enjoyed his job at Neuendorf Farms.
John and Judy moved from the farm in 2014 and this allowed him to be active in the community. John looked forward to the morning coffee group at the Prairie House, and working on wood projects of which he recently completed a tractor bed for his grandson, Owen. John was an active member of the Lachmund Cramer VFW Post 7694 and often served in the Honor Guard present at many veteran funerals. He looked forward to the several fishing trips he took with his fishing buddies. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was looking forward to spending time in Arizona this winter with Judy, something they have enjoyed the last few years.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; three children, Jessica (Ken Kippley) Hasheider, Josh (Jennifer) and their children, Morgan, Colby and Libby, and Justin and his son, Owen; siblings, Louise (DeLorman) Enge, Mary (Jim) Dorow, Gene (Dotty) Hasheider, Steve (Rebekah) Hasheider. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct., 15, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 100 Oak St., Prairie du Sac, with Pastor Fred Rilling officiating. Military Honors will be accorded following the service by the Lachmund-Cramer VFW Post 7694. A visitation will be held at the church on Oct. 14 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and the morning of the service from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
John was fortunate enough to experience his Badger Honor Flight on Sept. 24, 2016, which was a life changing event for him. His family asks in lieu of flowers, that memorials be made in John’s name to the Badger Honor Flight.
