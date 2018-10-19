MADISON / TRAVERSE CITY, Mich.—Nancy W. Haselhorst, age 88, Traverse City, Mich., formerly of Madison, and Scottsdale, Ariz., died peacefully at Culver Meadows Senior Living, Oct. 17, 2018, after suffering from Alzheimer’s. Nancy was born Sept. 23, 1930, in Belle Fourche, S.D., to Jack and Helen Wilz. She attended school in Belle Fourche and Aberdeen, S.D., and Aberdeen is where she met the love of her life Donald D. Haselhorst. Nancy and Don were married on Aug. 29, 1953, and made their home in South Dakota, eventually moving to Minnesota and then to Wisconsin where they raised their family.
Nancy was very active in her church at Midvale Lutheran and community. She is a past president of Metropolitan Women’s Club in Madison, and was involved in many different areas of the Club. She was also a Meal on Wheels volunteer for many years. She was a strong supporter of the Engineering Dept. at South Dakota State College at Brookings, her beloved Don’s alma mater.
She thoroughly enjoyed life, traveled extensively with a group of close friends who were like sisters to her. She found great joy in spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her parents; Sister Norma; and many other close relatives. Survivors include her son, Steve, River Falls; daughters, Linda (Jeff) Schweiner, Eau Claire, Lynn (Louie) Groleau, Traverse City, Mich; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Nancy’s service will take place on Oct. 22, 2018, at MIDVALE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4329 Tokay Blvd, Madison. The service will begin at 11 a.m., with a visitation taking place an hour before.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials in Nancy’s honor be made to Midvale Lutheran Church, 4329 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI, 53711; Oakwood Village University Woods, 6205 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI, 53705; or Hospice of Northern Michigan, 1661 NW Silver Lake Road, Traverse City, MI 49685.
