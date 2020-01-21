Hasburgh, Donald F.

HIGHLAND - Donald F. Hasburgh, age 88, of Highland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Riverdale Health Care Center in Muscoda. Don was born on Jan. 5, 1932, in Eden Township, to Joseph and Christine (Kreul) Hasburgh. He was a 1949 graduate of the Highland High School. Don married Grace Yager of Highland on April 23, 1960. The couple farmed north of Highland until retiring in 1989. Besides farming, Don enjoyed woodworking, square dancing, traveling, reading, playing cards, camping, and fishing with friends at Lake Joy and his morning coffee clutch. His greatest joy was time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.