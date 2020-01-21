Hasburgh, Donald F.

HIGHLAND - Donald F. Hasburgh, age 88, of Highland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Riverdale Health Care Center in Muscoda. Don was born on Jan. 5, 1932, in Eden Township, to Joseph and Christine (Kreul) Hasburgh. He was a 1949 graduate of the Highland High School. Don married Grace Yager of Highland on April 23, 1960. The couple farmed north of Highland until retiring in 1989. Besides farming, Don enjoyed woodworking, square dancing, traveling, reading, playing cards, camping, and fishing with friends at Lake Joy and his morning coffee clutch. His greatest joy was time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four siblings, Eugene Hasburgh, Lewina Nondorf, Margaret Wienkes, and Helen Bindl.
Don is survived by his wife, Grace of Highland; five children, Jean (Randy) Kleist of Highland, Nancy (Jim) Menke of Highland, Rodney (Kathy) Hasburgh of LaCrosse, Amy (Wade) Huseth of Verona, and Scott (Jen) Hasburgh of Mt. Horeb; ten grandchildren, Trent (Heather) Kleist, Jason (Staci) Kleist, Travis (AnnaMarie Green) Kleist, Adrienne (Bradley Weigel) Menke, Matt (Kari McMannes) Menke, Cole Hasburgh, Jamison Huseth, Katie Huseth, Julia Huseth, and Nicole Hasburgh; three great-granddaughters, Paisley, Kennedy, and Willow Kleist; two brothers, John Hasburgh of Highland and Joe (Mary) Hasburgh of Muscoda; a sister, Marilyn (Jim) Williamson of Muscoda; special friends, Dick and Linda Althaus; as well as nieces, nephews, and many friends.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Ss. Anthony & Philip Catholic Church in Highland. Fr. Jim Murphy will officiate with inurnment in St. Anthony’s Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Saturday after 9:00 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com
Don’s family wish to extend their sincere gratitude to the caregivers at Riverdale Health Care Center for their compassionate care that he received during his stay with them.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Ss. Anthony & Philip Parish or Riverdale Health Care Center would be greatly appreciated.
McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home
Highland 608-929-4815