June 6, 1934—March 13, 2023

VERONA—Harvey Zingg, 88, a long-time Verona resident, passed away peacefully on the morning of March 13, 2023, at St. Mary’s Care Center, as a result of congestive heart failure.

Harvey was born in New Glarus on June 6, 1934, the youngest of five siblings. His parents were Ernest R. Zingg of Verona and Louisa B. (Schneider) Zingg, originally from New Glarus. When Harvey was almost three years old the family moved to the farm on Cross Country Rd. that was purchased by his Zingg grandparents in 1906. He was able to live at the farmhouse on Zingg Drive until a few months ago.

Harvey attended Verona Graded and High Schools. He farmed in partnership with his parents on the Zingg farm and other rented land for many years. The farming included dairy cows, hogs, chickens, beef cattle and cash corn crops. Harvey was a crop seed representative for Kaltenberg Seeds for over 20 years. He also served as a substitute canned milk hauler to cheese factories, including the Paoli factory that is now Seven Acre Dairy Co. After the farming operation ended, Harvey continued his love of farming being employed by Acker Farms, working farmland throughout Dane County.

After Country View Elementary School was built on Zingg farmland, Harvey was a school crossing guard near his home. He loved being a crossing guard and over the years often recalled the children and parents he assisted. His public service included serving on the Verona Fire District Commission and Verona Cemetery Board and serving as the Town of Verona constable.

Harvey stayed true to his farming roots by purchasing a plot of land in rural Verona, where he built a shed for his tractors and other farm-related equipment. He took pride in his “ranch” where he spent countless hours tinkering, maintaining the land, cultivating for relatives’ gardens and for many years raising pumpkins for sale. Relatives and friends have great memories of the summer “ranch parties.”

Harvey had a sharp memory and loved to tell stories about the old days on the farm and in the Verona community. He could tell you the exact date when the first tractor on the farm, a 1947 Farmall Model H that he still owned, arrived on the railroad in Verona.

Harvey was a passionate member of the Sugar River Euchre League for many years and played jazz, a Swiss card game, when he had a chance. In his younger days he enjoyed bowling and hunting, especially for deer, and his trip to Switzerland. In later years he loved staying in contact with his many friends by phone. He was a member of Salem United Church of Christ.

Harvey married Karen Jo Bailey on February 23, 1985. Karen passed away on August 28, 1990.

He is survived by nieces and nephews: Kenneth (Marsha) Behnke, Janet (William) Westbury, Corrine Ringgenberg, Anna (Dennis) Brady, Russell (Teri Olson) Zingg, Robert (Misty) Feller, Elaine (Michael) Wilkinson, Gene Feller, Diane (David) Triplett, Jane (James) Wilhelm, Karen (John Riley) and Roger Feller. Also surviving are great and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Harvey is also survived by stepchildren: Connie Grunke, Tim Bailey, Bonnie (Bart) Bailey-Lane, Theresa (Stacey Rice) Thistle and Terry (Deborah) Bailey. Also surviving are step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen; his parents; his siblings: Gladys (Elmer) Behnke, Edmund (Judith) Zingg, Ralph (Barbara) Zingg and Phylis Feller; and a niece, Shirley Brown.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Ryan Funeral Home, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the funeral home and again on Saturday, from 10:00 AM until the time of service.

Those attending the visitation or service are invited to dress casually, in flannel or plaid (Harvey’s favorite), if desired. There will be a luncheon following at the American Legion Hall, 207 Legion St., Verona.

Memorials may be made to the Verona Area Historical Society, either through the family or sent to Jesse Charles, 1234 Cathedral Point Dr., Verona WI, 3593.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

608-845-6625