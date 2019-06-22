LEBANON, OHIO - Iris Lorraine Harvey (nee: Borsack), 92 of Lebanon, Ohio, died on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was born on May 23, 1926 to Chester and Martha (nee: Ward) Borsack in Westfield, Wis. Iris graduated from North Central College in 1948 and obtained her master’s degree in Religious Education from Evangelical Theological Seminary in 1965. She taught kindergarten and music in the Westfield, Wis. school district for ten years. After Seminary, she was Director of Education at First EUB Church (later Church of the Master United Methodist Church) in Westerville, OH from 1965 to 1972. She was District Program Associate in the Wilmington District (West Ohio Conference) from 1972 to 1975. She served on the Wisconsin Conference Staff of the United Methodist Church from 1975 to 1982, being the first woman on the Program Staff of the Wisconsin Conference. She served on the Iowa Conference Staff of the United Methodist Church from 1982 to 1991. In 1991, she retired and moved to Middleton, Wis. She moved to Otterbein Senior Life in Lebanon, Ohio in 2001 where she was involved in several music groups and many campus activities at Otterbein. She enjoyed reading and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, John Wayne Harvey; sister-in-law, Beverly Borsack; and brother-in-law, Robert Chezem.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Renee (Luis) Castillo of Madison, Wis.; son, Jim (Susie) Harvey of Niceville, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Fultz Harvey of Pataskala, Ohio; brother, John Edward Borsack; sister, Marie Emmalee Chezem; seven grandchildren, Timothy (Amber) Castillo, Victoria (Kara) Castillo, Andrea Kamber (Michael John) Rafferty, Stephen Harvey, Mark (Laura) Harvey, Matthew Harvey, Philip Harvey; and seven great-grandchildren, Amira, Kasen, Kora, Lydia, Ethan, Caitlyn and Eva; and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 27th at BETHANY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 3910 Mineral Point Road, Madison, with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.