MADISON - Dale A. Harvey, age 72, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at UW Hospital and Clinics. A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, followed by full military honors. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
