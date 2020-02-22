Hartwig, Kristine (Laufenberg)

WAUNAKEE — Kristine (Laufenberg) Hartwig, age 68, passed away on February 20, 2020, surrounded by her husband and children in the comforts of her home.

Kristine (Kris) was born May 15, 1951, in Waunakee, Wis., to Mathias and Elizabeth "Betty" (Koch) Laufenberg. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth (Ken); daughter, Melisa (Robert) Schultz; and son, Justin (Breanna) Hellenbrand. Kris was very proud of her three grandchildren, Seanna Schultz (11); and Seth (15) and Gavin (10) Hellenbrand. Kris was blessed to have Ken’s son, Paul (Cheryl) Hartwig and their two children, Scott and Kaylee in her life.

Kris is further survived by her brothers, Michael (Lois), Bill, Tom (Joan), and Don (Steph) Laufenberg; sisters, Jane (Dan) Niesen, Joan (Tony) Helt, Mary (Jim) Pulvermacher, and Karla Laufenberg; and brother-in-law, Keith Sines. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

Kris was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Dick; and sister, Karen Sines.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home, 5785 Hwy. Q, Waunakee from 10 a.m. to noon.

