MADISON—Dr. John G. Den Hartog, age 89, went to be with his Savior on Palm Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was born Oct. 26, 1929, to Mr. and Mrs. Walter Den Hartog in Hospers, Iowa. He went to Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, the university of Iowa in Iowa City, and spent two years with the U.S. Navy and two years with the U.S. Marines as a corpsman. He finished premed at the University of Iowa, went to the University of South Dakota for two years of medical school and finished medical school with honors, back at the University of Iowa. During his time in the Marines he married nurse, Marilyn Haeffle. After medical school he interned and took a residency at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, Mich.
In October 1963, Dr. Den Hartog, Marilyn and their two-year-old son, Daniel, went to Eritrea/Ethiopia for medical mission work with the Orthodox Presbyterian Church. A hospital was built in Ghinda, Eritrea where Dr. Den Hartog treated many patients. Another son, Steven, was born in 1964. They spent eight years there when a civil war began with Ethiopia making it impossible to return.
They returned to Hastings, Mich., and Dr. Den Hartog worked as a surgeon at Pennock Hospital for 20 years. They retired and moved to Holland, Mich., then to Oakwood Village in Madison, five years ago.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Marilyn; sons, Daniel and Steven; sister, Corrine; six grandchildren, Peter, Dietrich, John Paul, Joshua, Anna and Sophie; and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at THE CHAPEL AT OAKWOOD VILLAGE, followed by a light lunch, 6205 Mineral Point Road, Madison.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dr. John G. Den Hartog’s name may be made to Bridge Ministries, 6019 McPherson Road. Ste. 8, Laredo, TX 78041, www.bridgeminlaredo.org. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Center
Funeral and Cremation Service
6021 University Ave., Madison
(608) 238-8406