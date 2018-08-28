LODI—Russell D. Hartmann, age 88, passed away peacefully on Aug. 27, 2018. He was born in Lodi, on May 7, 1930, to Leonard and Lydia (Rothacker) Hartmann. Russell was raised on the family farm where he learned the love of the land and animals. He graduated from Lodi High School. Russell married Darlene Thiele, on Nov. 28, 1953. He served his country as a member of the U.S. Army.
After returning from service, they purchased their own farm and started a successful dairy operation. He was always very proud of the work he did. Farming was his life. There was always a smile and twinkle in his eyes when farming was the topic of discussion. Above all else, he loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Russell is survived by his wife, Darlene; children, Linda (Dionne) Babler, Roger Hartmann and Shirley (Tom) Raisbeck; five grandchildren, Damion (Emily) Babler, Derick (Brooke) Babler, Tenesha (Derek) Rovinski, Chelsea Raisbeck and Trevor Raisbeck; nine great-grandchildren, Marshal, Jessina, Danen, Adayla, Marliese, Carter, Evan, Easton and Harlan. He is further survived by his brother, Harland (Lorraine) Hartmann; sisters, Helen Frail and Marilyn (Tom) O’Donnell; and his sister-in-law, Donna Thiele. He was preceded in death by a son, Lloyd.
Funeral services will be held at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 206 Pleasant St., Lodi, on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at 11 am with visitation prior to services starting at 9:30 am. Burial will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to SSM Hospice Home Care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
