Hartmann, Lora J.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SAUK CITY - Lora J. Hartmann, age 68, of Sauk City, died on August 9, 2020 at home with her family at her side after a 2-year battle with lymphoma. She was born on Sept. 1, 1951, the daughter of the late Clifford and Dona Jean (Kurt) Hartmann. Lora graduated from Sauk Prairie High School in 1969 and was united in marriage to Gary Millard on May 8, 1971. They have two children, Jeffrey and his wife Nicole (Fransen) and daughter Mikayla (Prairie du Sac); and Tracey Millard and her daughter Parker McDonald (Neillsville).

Lora loved driving semi for over 10 years with Ellefson Trucking in Edgerton. She then joined MATC for almost 25 years where she retired in 2011. She enjoyed making cards, scrapbooking, euchre, snowmobiling, motorcycle trips, relaxing in her pool and Friday night fish fry by boat with family.

She is survived by her children and siblings David Hartmann (Lodi), Kathy and Tom Breunig (Sauk City), Tom and Barbara (Page) Hartmann (Prairie du Sac), and Roberta Sue and Kevin Lemanski (Waunakee) and many nieces and nephews. Lora was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Terry (Bongard) Hartmann.