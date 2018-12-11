LODI—Darlene M. Hartmann, age 83, passed away on Dec. 8, 2018. Darlene was born June 13, 1935, the second child of four born to Clarence and Margaret (Nehls) Thiele in Leeds, Wis. While at a dance, she met the love of her life, Russell Hartmann. They were married Nov. 28, 1953.
Darlene is survived by her children, Linda (Dionne) Babler, Roger, and Shirley (Tom) Raisbeck; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Russell, on Aug. 27, 2018; a son, Lloyd; two sisters; and one brother.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 206 Pleasant St., Lodi, at 11 a.m., with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
