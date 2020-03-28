Hartman, Mary Alice

Hartman, Mary Alice

{{featured_button_text}}

DARLINGTON — Mary Alice Hartman, age 99, passed away March 26, 2020, at the Lafayette Manor in Darlington.

Due to the Coronavirus, a Memorial Mass at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, a Celebration of Life, and burial at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Bernard, Iowa will be held at a date to be determined.

The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Hartman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics