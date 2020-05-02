Harth, Phillip

In the course of his professional career, Phil served as President of the American Society for Eighteenth-Century Studies; was the recipient of fellowships from the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation and from the American Council of Learned Societies, and was elected an honorary member of Phi Beta Kappa. On the occasion of his seventy-fifth birthday, he was presented with a Festschrift by many of his professional friends and former students.

Phil’s marriage to his wife Sydney lasted for fifty years, until her death on Jan. 9, 2004. They shared many interests including travel, good food, and a passion for dogs. Phil was a kind, loving father and grandfather. He enjoyed a good laugh and had a wonderful sense of humor. Nothing made him happier than a comedy--whether it was a play, novel, poem, opera, or film. Phil loved music, ballet, art, and literature, and instilled this joy in all who knew him.

Phil is survived by his son, David (Julie Genovese) of Madison and their children, John, Tony, Jasper, and Lizzie; his daughters, Maggie of Fairfax, California, and Becky (Garah Landes) of Ramsey, New Jersey, and their children, Jeremy and Gabriel.

A celebration of Phil’s life will take place at a later date. The family would like to give special thanks to all the wonderful caregivers at Attic Angel who were also his friends. Thank you for all the love and compassion you showed our dad over the last seven years. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

