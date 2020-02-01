Harter, Karl

MADISON - This past Tuesday, one of the greats, Karl Harter died peacefully at his home after a long battle with cancer which he overcame for years through guts, determination, and love from the community he embraced, and which embraced him.

Karl Harter came from New Jersey and forced himself on the Midwest whether they wanted him or not. Madison, Wisconsin was very likely unprepared for the guy from back east.

He used words like macadam and ephemeral. He used other words as well, some of them inappropriate for an obituary. Several children started their college funds from Karl’s swear jar. On many occasions he would show up, hand out a few bucks and say, “here youse go, let me know if I owe you more.” These kids, who are now young adults, became Karl’s lifelong friends.

He asked his nieces to call him King Karl, telling them he was the King of Wisconsin. They believed him. After they met Governor Doyle, they became a bit suspicious of Uncle- oops -King Karl’s claim to the throne, he assured them that the Governor worked for him. Thank you Jim for keeping his secret.

Karl had compassion, kindness, and curiosity. He was quick-witted, intelligent, playful, and mischievous. He loved his wife, Christina, with all his heart.