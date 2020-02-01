Harshaw, Mary

MADISON — Mary Harshaw, 86, passed away at home on Jan. 27, 2020. Mary was born in Lake Geneva to Jack and Pauline Keuchel, received bachelor's and master's degrees in Art History from the University of Wisconsin, and had been a Madison resident since 1963. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Turner Harshaw, and four children, Robin Rafaelidys of Mytilini, Lesvos, Greece; Jonathan Harshaw of Fort Collins, Colo. (Laurel Bagby); Toni Latcham of Denver, Colo. (Chetter Latcham); and Tobin Harshaw of New York City (Jane Henry); as well as, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A family service was held on Feb. 1, 2020, at St. Peter’s Church in Madison. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Mary and Turner Harshaw Conservation Fund for rare books at Memorial Library, UW http://www.supportuw.org/giveto/harshawconservation.