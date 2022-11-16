Harry A. Acker

April 17, 1936—Oct. 20, 2022

On October 20, 2022, after a five-year battle with Alzheimer’s, Harry departed this earth for the Spirit in the Sky.

Harry was the quintessential “Northsider” raised on the north-side of Madison, a graduate of East High School and, like his father, an employee of Oscar Mayer’s for 35 years starting as a blue collar employee in the plant in 1954. He was elected President of United Food and Commercial Local Union 538 in 1976, where he presided for five, three-year terms as a staunch unionist fighting for plant workers rights. In 1989, Harry resigned from Oscar’s and took a position with Wisconsin Physicians Service as a liaison between management and its employees.

Prior to his employment at Oscar’s, Harry served two years in the Army where he served in the Honor Guard (3rd Infantry) on the Drill Team performing ceremonial duties at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Harry was also an athlete. He won the Madison City and Wisconsin State Sectional Tennis Tournaments while competing for East Hight School. Harry loved the game of golf and won several Public Links titles including the 2001 Dane County Senior Championship and numerous Club Championships. His other passion was hunting. He enjoyed pheasant hunting trips to South Dakota with his golfing buddies.

Harry is survived by two sons: Michael and Anthony; a daughter, Sandra; and a step-daughter, Kathy; and by the love of his life, Jane Keeney, who he married in 2008.

They moved to Sun City West, AZ, in 1985, where they enjoyed their retirement with pick-up rides into the desert accompanied by their dog, Molly, and playing and singing in Jane’s ukulele band.

One of Harry’s favorite sayings was, “You can never have too many friends.”

Friends of Harry and Jane may share their memories and offer their condolences at caminodelsol.com or Camino del sol Funeral Home, 13738 W. Camino del sol, Sun City West, AZ, 85375.