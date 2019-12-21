Harrison, Robert Vern

MADISON - Robert Vern Harrison, age 80, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare.
He was born on Dec. 15, 1939, in Madison, Wis., the son of Vern and Helen (McFadden) Harrison.
Robert loved to travel to his second home, Jamaica, tinker on things and could also be found working nonstop. He loved to build things and built his house and pond just to name a few. He loved to throw parties, especially his Pond Parties. Robert and his father owned the trucking company, Harrison Trucking and before retirement drove truck across the country for Madison Stone Company. He was a family man and loved spending time with everyone.
Robert is survived by daughters, Dawn Redding and Kim (Dan) Golfinos; sisters, Terri (Gary) Schmelzer and Ginger O'Connell; brother-in-law, Tim Conkey; grandchildren, Anna and Nicholas Redding, Athena and Danny Golfinos; former wife, Racquel Harrison; step-daughter, Daniella Fray; and extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Vicky Conkey, Barbara (Charles) Lane and Star Harrison; son-in-law, Kenneth Redding; brother-in-law, John O'Connell; and step-son, Mazino Fray.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be at the funeral home at 11 a.m. until the time of service on Friday.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Azura Memory Care and Agrace HospiceCare for the special care they gave Robert.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Robert's name to the Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420