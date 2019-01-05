MADISON—Laura Jean (Gerstad) Harris, age 59, passed away at UW Hospital on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, while surrounded by her family and friends. She was born March 14, 1959, the daughter of Richard and Ruth Gerstad.
Laura was the front desk presence of the Michael Kosovec dental practice for many years, where she treated the patients like family. We remember Laura for her generosity and love of life. She loved to dance and be with folks.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Hugh Harris; sisters, Pat (Mike) Horneck, Nancy Gerstad and Mary Kay Gerstad; nieces, JoEllen (Dan) Horneck Bradach and Annie Horneck; nephew, Daniel Horneck; and great nieces, Jessica and Katelyn Bradach.
A celebration of Laura’s life will be held at a later time.
