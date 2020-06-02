Harris, Kenneth “Ken” W.

PRAIRIE DU SAC - Kenneth “Ken” W. Harris, age 94, passed away peacefully at Maplewood Nursing Home on May 29, 2020. He was born in Madison on Mar. 7, 1926 to the late Elwyn and Evelyn (Spear) Harris. He was united in marriage to Shirley Blum at the First Congregational Church, Madison on Mar. 24, 1949; she preceded him in death on Aug. 6, 2014.
Ken is survived by 3 sons, William (Gloria) Harris, John Harris, and Gary (Lyn) Harris; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter in-law, Nancy Harris and 2 brothers, Dale and Lyell.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Prairie du Sac Cemetery with Military Honors Accorded by the Lachmund-Cramer VFW Post 7694. A celebration of Ken's Life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.