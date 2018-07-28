LAKE WISCONSIN—Mollie I. Harrington, age 68, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. She was born on Feb. 18, 1950, in Black River Falls, the daughter of Theodore Steinke and Doris (Nelson) Lee. Mollie graduated from the UW-Eau Claire with a BA in Art History. She married Thomas Harrington on Dec. 14, 2000.
Those who knew Mollie, loved her many Mollie-isms, “easy peasy” and “Ooo-La-La” were a couple of her favorites. She ran an adult family home and loved living on Lake Wisconsin for 18 years, with her “handsome devil,” Tom. Mollie enjoyed art and going out on the pontoon. She was an impeccable interior designer and was passionate about her landscaping.
Mollie is survived by her husband, Tom; two sons, Neil Kubina and Dean (Monica) Kubina; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Daegan, Vincent, Amanda, Lindsey, Patrick, and Henry; brother, Emil (Kathy) Steinke; two sisters, Debbie (Scott) Pomeroy and Barb Lee; bestest friend, Bonnie Massey; two step-daughters, Kelly (Ray) Heasty and Colleen Harrington; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Celebration of Mollie’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.